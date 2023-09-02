Alzolay (2-5) blew his third save of the season and took the loss in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Reds, giving up two runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two.

The right-hander's rough outing was kicked off by a Nick Martini solo shot. Alzolay has blown his last two save chances, and since the beginning of August he has a 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB through 14.2 innings. The first-year closer likely isn't in any danger of losing his job just yet, but with the Cubs in a dogfight to secure a playoff spot, manager David Ross may not have the luxury of patience. Mark Leiter (2.08 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 18:4 K:BB in 13 IP over the last month) or Julian Merryweather (1.80 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 21:5 K:BB in 15 IP during that stretch) could get looks in the ninth if Alzolay continues to fade.