Alzolay (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with the Cubs' Arizona Complex League affiliate Friday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Alzolay has been on the shelf since mid-May with a right flexor strain but has progressed to the point that he's ready to try things out in a game setting. The reliever will need many rehab appearances and will eventually move up to a higher affiliate, so he's likely still at least a couple weeks away from a return if all goes well.