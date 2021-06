Alzolay (4-4) allowed a run on three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in five innings in Wednesday's win over San Diego.

The only run against the right-hander was a Ha-Seong Kim RBI single in the fourth inning. Alzolay continues to be effective at limiting baserunners -- he owns a 0.91 WHIP on the season. The 26-year-old has added a 3.62 ERA and 58:11 K:BB across 54.2 innings in 10 starts. Alzolay lines up for a road rematch with San Diego next week.