Alzolay picked up the save Saturday against Baltimore. He struck out two over a scoreless inning while walking one and not allowing any hits.

Alzolay entered the game to protect a one-run lead in the ninth and got the first two batters to go down swinging before issuing a walk to Austin Hays. However, he'd make short work of Adley Rutschman in the next at-bat, getting him to ground out on a four-seamer to end the contest. It marked Alzolay's fourth save this season and he has not allowed a run over eight appearances since May 21.