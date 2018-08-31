Cubs' Addison Russell: Expected to return in reduced role

Russell (finger) will be activated from the disabled list Saturday but will initially be used in a bench role, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The expanded September rosters allow the Cubs to bring back Russell before he's fully ready to regain his starting role. He's less of a key member of the lineup now that Daniel Murphy is in Chicago, with Javier Baez serving as a more-than-capable deputy at shortstop. Russell will be a defensive replacement and pinch hitter when he first returns, but he'll have the chance to win back a larger role before the end of the season.