Kittredge will serve as the opening pitcher in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Kittredge turned in a 3.32 ERA and 0.83 WHIP across 21.2 innings in the regular season with the Cubs while serving primarily as a high-leverage reliever. The 35-year-old righty will now be tasked with securing the first few outs of Wednesday's contest before presumably handing the game over to Shota Imanaga for bulk-relief work.