Romine has been sidelined since Saturday due to a right knee sprain, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Romine's injury isn't believed to be too serious, but the catcher has been monitored by the team while he recovers. A timetable for his return hasn't yet been established. The 32-year-old went 3-for-9 with a home run, three RBI and three strikeouts over three spring games prior to his injury.