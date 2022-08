Little's contract was selected from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Little will serve as a replacement player for the Cubs' three-game series in Toronto after Adrian Sampson and Justin Steele were placed on the restricted list. Little has posted a 4.15 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 39 innings over 29 relief appearances at Iowa this year and should serve as a multi-inning relief option for the Cubs in Toronto.