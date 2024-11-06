Horton will undergo an exam on his right shoulder in mid-November in hopes of gaining clearance to begin a throwing program, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Horton missed the final four months of the 2024 season due to a moderate subscapularis strain in his pitching shoulder. If he's able to begin throwing this month, the 23-year-old should have a relatively normal offseason. Horton got off to a great start at Double-A Tennessee (1.10 ERA) this season but posted a 7.50 ERA in five starts with Triple-A Iowa before getting injured. He is likely to return to Iowa to begin 2025 but, if healthy, has a good shot to enter the Cubs' rotation at some point during the season.