Horton struck out five and allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk over six innings in his latest start for Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

Horton owns excellent ratios (1.24 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 33:13 K:BB) over 29 innings at Triple-A this season, but his control has been especially on point in his last three starts. He's logged a 15:3 K:BB in 16.2 innings over that span, and the improved efficiency he's displayed of late could put him in line to make his MLB debut in the near future. The Cubs could have a need for another starter as soon as this weekend in New York, as Shota Imanaga is at risk of missing his next turn through the rotation against the Mets after departing his most recent start Sunday due to a hamstring strain. Imanaga will undergo an MRI on Monday as the Cubs look to determine whether his hamstring strain is significant enough to require a stint on the injured list.