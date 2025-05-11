Horton (1-0) nabbed the win over the Mets on Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out five batters over four innings.

Horton was called up from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day and served as a bulk reliever for the Cubs behind opener Brad Keller. The performance was a mixed bag for Horton -- he gave up a three-run homer to Brett Baty but was otherwise pretty effective, notching nine whiffs on 77 pitches and fanning five batters in four frames. That was enough for him to get credit for the win in his MLB debut, and the right-hander will likely get additional opportunities while Shota Imanaga (hamstring) is on the 15-day IL. It's unclear if Horton will pitch behind an opener again his next time out, but regardless he's tentatively lined up for a juicy cross-town matchup against the White Sox next week.