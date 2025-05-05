Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Horton is a possibility to enter the rotation in place of the injured Shota Imanaga (hamstring), Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Counsell also mentioned Chris Flexen as an option, and Flexen could be the favorite to draw a start this weekend against the Mets since he's already on the 26-man and 40-man rosters, while Horton is not. However, Horton has put himself in the conversation by posting a 1.24 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB over 29 innings at Triple-A Iowa this season. Imanaga will miss at least two starts after landing on the 15-day injured list Monday.