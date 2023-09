Morel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Rockies.

Morel is now up to 25 home runs this season, and he's been on a bit of a power surge recently, with five long balls over his last 11 games. However, the 24-year-old is batting just .217 during the stretch, which shows that he's often a boom or bust option in fantasy. Morel will need to cut down his strikeout rate, which is currently 31.4 percent, if he wants to make more consistent contact at the plate moving forward.