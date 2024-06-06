Morel was removed from Wednesday's game against the White Sox after fouling a ball off his left foot, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Morel looked to be in a considerable amount of pain after getting hit in the foot, but he remained in the game to finish his at-bat, during which he drew a walk. Patrick Wisdom entered the game as a pinch runner, and the Cubs will now take a closer look at Morel. The 24-year-old had gone 5-for-16 with two homers and three RBI across his last five games heading into Wednesday's contest.