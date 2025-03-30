Now Playing

Morel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Morel went 2-for-4 with two walks and a run scored in the first two games of the series but will take a seat for Sunday's contest. Kameron Misner will start in left field and bat sixth in the series finale versus Colorado.

