Morel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Morel went 2-for-4 with two walks and a run scored in the first two games of the series but will take a seat for Sunday's contest. Kameron Misner will start in left field and bat sixth in the series finale versus Colorado.
More News
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Reaches base four times•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Projected to start in left field•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Absent from starting nine•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Back in lineup Tuesday•