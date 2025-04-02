Morel is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Morel has now been absent from the lineup for two straight games and three of the last four contests. The hot-hitting Jake Mangum will start in left field and bat third for the Rays on Wednesday.
