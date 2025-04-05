Morel isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Morel went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's series opener, but he'll continue to concede playing time to the white-hot Jake Mangum, who's set to start in left field Saturday and bat eighth.
