Morel went 1-for-1 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's victory over Pittsburgh.

Morel entered the game after replacing Ian Happ (calf) in the sixth inning and made the most of his lone plate appearance, launching a 404-foot blast in the eighth inning for his 11th home run of the season. Playing time has been hard to come by of late for the 23-year-old, as he has logged just 19 at-bats in the month of June.