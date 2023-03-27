Morel was optioned to Triple-A Iowa by the Cubs on Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Morel hit four home runs but also struck out at a rate in excess of 40 percent this spring, perfectly encapsulating the good and bad parts of the 23-year-old's game. He remains talented and will be given a chance to play every day at Iowa, but Morel will probably have to start making more contact in order to get another long look with the Cubs.
More News
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Hits another home run•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Slow spring continues•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Could fill utility role in 2023•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Leads offense with home run•
-
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Knocks 15th home run•