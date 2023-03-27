Morel was optioned to Triple-A Iowa by the Cubs on Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Morel hit four home runs but also struck out at a rate in excess of 40 percent this spring, perfectly encapsulating the good and bad parts of the 23-year-old's game. He remains talented and will be given a chance to play every day at Iowa, but Morel will probably have to start making more contact in order to get another long look with the Cubs.