Morel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.

Morel was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Monday and saw his first game action Tuesday, and he wasted no time getting going. The 23-year-old had 16 home runs and 10 steals as a rookie in 2022, so he's shown a nice mix of power and speed in his brief career. Morel could be an interesting fantasy option if he sees enough playing time moving forward.