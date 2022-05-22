Morel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Morel started each of the past four games at three different positions, going a collective 4-for-14 with a home run, a stolen base, two walks, two runs and two RBI. Though the Cubs don't have a spot available for Morel in the everyday lineup, he should play regularly against left-handed pitching while he's up with the big club.