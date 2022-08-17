site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cubs-christopher-morel-riding-pine-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cubs' Christopher Morel: Riding pine Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Morel isn't starting Wednesday against the Nationals.
Morel started the last three games but went just 1-for-9 with a solo homer, a walk and six strikeouts. Rafael Ortega is starting in center field and batting sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read