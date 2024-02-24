Morel went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.

Morel started at third base, which is where he's slated to see most of his playing time, at least in the early going. The 24-year-old got off to a flying start in the power department last season and he now has his spring campaign started on the right foot as well. If Morel sees regular time at the hot corner and can build on the positives from his 2023 campaign, a big 2024 could be in store.