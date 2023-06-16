Morel went 3-for-5 with a two-run double, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 10-3 victory over the Orioles.

Morel extended his hit streak to six games Friday, including back-to-back three-hit performances, and has totaled three home runs, a double, a triple and 11 RBI during that stretch. The soon-to-be 24-year-old burst onto the scene after being called up May 9, recording nine home runs and 15 RBI over his first 15 games, but he got ice-cold after that, notching just one hit over his next eight appearances. Morel appears to be back on track and is on pace to shatter his rookie totals from last year (16 home runs and 47 RBI across 113 games).