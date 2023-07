Morel went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's 10-3 victory over the Cardinals.

Morel extended Chicago's lead to 3-0 in the first inning with a two-run double, extending his hit streak to five games. He's gone 14-for-41 (.341) with 10 RBI and an .877 OPS in 12 games since the All-Star break. Overall, Morel is slashing .281/.343/.891 with 16 homers, 48 RBI, 44 runs scored and four steals through 246 plate appearances this season.