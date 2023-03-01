Bellinger (illness) will start in center field and bat cleanup in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Mariners.

Bellinger will return to the lineup for the first time since the spring opener last Saturday after an illness kept him out of commission for a few days. The relative brevity of his absence shouldn't put Bellinger too far behind the Cubs' other healthy position players as he tests out a new swing in exhibition games ahead of Opening Day. Though Bellinger's struggles at the plate during his final three seasons with the Dodgers occasionally put his standing as an everyday player in jeopardy, the Cubs should give him every chance to play on a regular basis -- at least in the early part of the season -- after he inked a one-year, $17.5 million deal in free agency.