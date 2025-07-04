Swanson went 2-for-4 in Thursday's 1-0 extra-inning win over the Guardians.

Swanson recorded his 23rd multi-hit effort of the season and his fourth in the last eight games. The veteran shortstop got off to a sluggish start at the dish -- he was batting .181 as of April 27 -- but he's experienced quite a turnaround in the past two months. Across his last 236 plate appearances, Swanson is slashing .288/.339/.470 with 10 home runs, seven doubles, 25 RBI, 31 runs scored and three stolen bases.