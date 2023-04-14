site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Back in lineup Friday
RotoWire Staff
Swanson (side) is back in the lineup Friday versus the Dodgers.
Swanson sat out of Wednesday's series finale against the Mariners due to a side issue, but it thankfully wasn't anything serious. He is at shortstop and batting second Friday for the Cubs.
