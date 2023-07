Swanson was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers with a left heel contusion, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Swanson was removed during the seventh inning of Wednesday's contest, and his left heel is confirmed to be the issue. Manager David Ross said Swanson will be held out of Thursday's lineup, but he likely isn't facing an extended absence. The 29-year-old infielder is 4-for-22 with a home run and eight strikeouts since the beginning of July.