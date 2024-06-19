Swanson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a steal in Tuesday's win over the Giants.

The veteran shortstop opened the game's scoring by drilling a 401-foot two-run homer off Logan Webb in the second inning. Swanson later added his fifth stolen bag of the season in the eighth. The big performance was a welcome sight for the 30-year-old, as he entered the evening on a cold spell where he'd gone hitless in 20 plate appearances over his last six games. Overall, Swanson owns a .209/.286/.255 slash line in 245 plate appearances this season.