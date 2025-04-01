Swanson went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, a walk, two total runs and three total RBI in Monday's 18-3 thrashing of the Athletics.

Swanson homered for the second straight game, swatting a solo shot to center field in the first inning. The veteran shortstop plated two additional runs on a sixth-inning double. Following a slow start to the campaign, Swanson has gone 4-for-9 with four RBI over his past two contests.