Swanson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Padres.
Swanson has his power stroke working lately, as that's now three home runs over his last six games. The shortstop isn't doing much else at the plate, as he's only batting .233, though fantasy managers won't complain about the long balls. Swanson hit 16 home runs last year, and he could fly past that number if he sustains his recent level of performance.
More News
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Goes deep again Monday•
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Hits first home run•
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Reaches twice, swipes bag in loss•
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Full go for spring training•
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Underwent core surgery•
-
Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Absent for regular-season finale•