Swanson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

The homer was Swanson's 19th of the year and his first since Aug. 6 versus the Reds. The veteran shortstop remains a decent source of power and speed for fantasy managers, though his numbers aren't particularly outstanding. For the year, Swanson is slashing .247/.297/.410 with 19 doubles, 59 RBI, 72 runs scored and 10 stolen bases over 536 plate appearances.