Swanson went 3-for-5 with a solo home, an additional run scored and two total RBI in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Phillies.

Swanson appears to be heating up, as he now has three home runs across his last four games. The shortstop's batting average is still sitting at just .200, but his recent surge suggests that figure will continue to climb. Swanson has also yet to sit out a game this season, and his consistent playing time should offer him plenty of opportunities to keep racking up counting stats while he's locked in at the plate.