Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Getting some time off

Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters Saturday that Swanson is healthy but will "get a couple of days off," Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Swanson is not in the Cubs' lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, and it sounds like he may be on the bench for Sunday's series finale as well. The veteran shortstop has struggled at the plate this season, and over his last 10 games he's gone 5-for-33 (.152) with one RBI, two steals and 12 strikeouts. Nice Hoerner will start at shortstop Saturday, and Swanson's absence means more playing is available for Pedro Ramirez.