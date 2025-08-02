Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Not in Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swanson is not in the Cubs' starting lineup against the Orioles on Saturday.
Swanson will begin Saturday's game on the bench after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's series opener. Nico Hoerner will shift over to shortstop and newcomer Willi Castro will draw the start at second base.
