default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Swanson is not in the Cubs' starting lineup against the Orioles on Saturday.

Swanson will begin Saturday's game on the bench after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's series opener. Nico Hoerner will shift over to shortstop and newcomer Willi Castro will draw the start at second base.

More News