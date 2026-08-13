Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Strong effort in win

Swanson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two additional runs scored and two total RBI in Wednesday's 12-6 win over the Nationals.

While Swanson was overshadowed by Alex Bregman, who exploded for a career-best three home runs and seven RBI, the veteran shortstop still put together a strong fantasy performance. His batting average has been lagging all season, though he's been able to offset that to some degree with 18 home runs and 16 stolen bases through 116 games. Swanson may frustrate on a day-to-day basis due to his low batting average, but he's still capable of posting big stat lines, and he's closing in on his second straight 20-20 campaign.