Cubs' Dansby Swanson: Struggles continue Saturday

Swanson went 0-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and three strikeouts in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Giants.

While Swanson salvaged some fantasy value by drawing a walk and coming around to score, he still had a rough day with the three strikeouts. The shortstop is just 1-for-12 over his last four games and he's batting a paltry .133 this month, which has lowered his overall batting average to .176. The Cubs don't really have an obvious replacement for Swanson on their roster, unless they wanted to try Nico Hoerner at short on a more regular basis, which would open second base up for the likes of Matt Shaw and Pedro Ramirez.