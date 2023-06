Swanson went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in Tuesday's 11-3 victory over the Pirates.

Swanson hustled out an infield single in the sixth inning to drive in his lone run. The 29-year old has logged just two extra-base hits over his last 15 games and has failed to homer in 10 straight contests. Swanson is still looking to find his form this year after inking a seven-year, $177 million dollar contract in the offseason.