Swanson (wrist) is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Pirates, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Swanson suffered an apparent right wrist injury in Tuesday's 4-0 win and underwent X-rays, which came back negative, so he can be considered day-to-day. With the Cubs heading to London to face the Cardinals in their next contest Saturday, the team will be able to give the 29-year-old a few days of rest before reevaluating his availability. Nico Hoerner will slide over to shortstop while Christopher Morel handles second base and bats third as Chicago looks to complete the sweep over Pittsburgh on Wednesday.