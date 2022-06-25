Bote (shoulder/head) went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's 3-0 win over the Cardinals.

Friday marked Bote's season debut after he was cleared from the 60-day injured list. The 29-year-old infielder hit an uninspiring .199/.276/.330 across 97 contests for the Cubs last season, but he'll have a chance to carve out playing time on a rebuilding team this year. He's most likely to challenge for playing time at second base initially, and there should be at least a part-time role available to him against all pitchers as the Cubs' infield remains heavy on right-handed hitters.