Bote is starting at second base and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Mets.

Bote will start at second for the second straight contest and he's been good at the plate lately, as he's riding a five-game hitting streak. During that time, the versatile 29-year-old has gone 6-for-12 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored. If Bote keeps seeing regular playing time, he could be in line for a solid second half of the season.