Cubs' David Bote: Starting at third base
Bote is starting at third base and batting fifth in Tuesday's game against the Royals.
With Kris Bryant (shoulder) on the DL, Bote has received ample playing time lately and he's done well with the opportunity, slashing .328/.419/.508 in 29 games. While the Cubs can mix and match in the infield with players like Javier Baez and Ben Zobrist, Bote should continue to see regular action while Bryant is sidelined, and batting fifth in a strong Cubs lineup offers plenty of potential for solid counting stats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart