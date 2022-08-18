Smyly allowed two runs on four hits across 5.1 innings and did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Nationals. He had no walks and struck out four.

Smyly pitched well, though he needed 100 pitches to retire 16 batters, so got the hook after allowing a one-out double in the sixth inning. The lefty has now allowed two runs or fewer in his last three outings, which has helped him lower his ERA to a solid 3.67. Smyly isn't the most exciting fantasy option and doesn't always go deep into games, but he's been useful lately. He's scheduled to start again as part of a doubleheader Tuesday against the Cardinals.