Smyly (7-6) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks over four innings against the Yankees. He struck out three.

Smyly was victimized by the long ball early, surrendering a solo homer to Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning and another solo shot to Josh Donaldson in the second. The right-hander allowed runs in each of his first three innings of work and failed to make it beyond the fourth inning for the third consecutive start. He's now lost five of his last seven starts and has given up at least two homers in three of his last five.