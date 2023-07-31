Smyly is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Reds at Wrigley Field, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Smyly was never removed from the rotation, but the Cubs elected to deploy him behind an opener in both of this last two turns after he had posted a 9.35 ERA and 2.02 WHIP in his preceding four starts. Though Smyly showed improved results in his most recent two outings working out of the bullpen (5.63 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 11:2 K:BB in eight innings), the Cubs will give the lefty another chance to prove himself in a traditional starting role. Multiple reports have suggested that the surging Cubs won't be dealing staff ace Marcus Stroman prior to Tuesday's trade deadline while they pursue a division title or wild-card spot, but it's unclear if the team will seek out potential upgrades to Smyly ahead of the deadline.