Smyly did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over 3.2 innings against Milwaukee. He struck out five.

Smyly got through the first two innings unscathed, but the Brewers tagged him for three runs in the third before forcing the left-hander out of the game in the fourth. Smyly has struggled to a 6.49 ERA over his last seven outings after pitching to a 2.60 mark in his first 10 starts. Overall, the 34-year-old southpaw is 7-5 with a 4.10 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 76:30 K:BB across 90 innings this season. Smyly will look to get back on track in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week against the Yankees.