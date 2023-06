Smyly (5-4) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks over six innings against the Angels. He struck out four.

Smyly suffered from a lack of run support in this one, as he actually had a solid day on the mound. The southpaw has been fairly consistent this year, not allowing more than two earned runs in 10 of his 13 starts this year. The veteran is tentatively slated to face the Pirates at home in his next start.