Cubs' Drew Smyly: Targeting August return date
Smyly (elbow) is hopeful to return from the 60-day disabled list at some point in August, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Cubs inked Smyly to a two-year, $10 million contract this offseason with the understanding that the lefty would spend the first season of the deal rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last July. The 28-year-old is apparently optimistic that he'll only need 13 months to fully recover from the procedure, but a firm return date likely won't be established until he advances further into his throwing program. Smyly indicated he's currently in the middle phase of that program, but there's no indication that he's especially close to facing hitters.
