Smyly tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Brewers. He allowed a hit and a walk, while striking out one.

Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks struggled, allowing seven runs over 3.2 innings, which forced the Cubs to get some long-relief work from Smyly. The veteran had allowed runs in his last two appearances, but he was better Sunday as he lowered his season ERA to 3.54. Hendricks now has a 7.48 ERA, and the Cubs may be forced to remove him from the rotation at some point if he can't turn things around. Smyly, who started 23 games for the team last season, could be an option to slide into that role, though he was ineffective as a starter in 2023 and would be hard to trust from a fantasy perspective.